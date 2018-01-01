UPDATE: Ellinger, Jr. takes plea during second day of murder trial

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - UPDATE: Buddy Ellinger, Jr. took a plea deal Tuesday afternoon during the second day of a Vigo County murder trial.

Police say Buddy Ellinger, Jr. killed Thomas Fuller III in 2016.

A jury was seated by Monday afternoon. Court officials expected the trial to last through Friday. But on Tuesday afternoon, Ellinger, Jr. took a plea deal.

Officials report this deal will mean Ellinger, Jr. admits to the charge of reckless homicide. His sentencing will be on March 17.

This plea deal will cap Ellinger's prison time to 18 years. Ellinger also admitted to being a habitual offender.

Monday morning in court our News 10 crew noticed Ellinger showed no emotion. That was as the State listed off several people that plan to testify this week.

On Tuesday morning it got emotional in court as the witness who found Fuller dead gave her testimony. The jury also listened to the 911 call from that night.

