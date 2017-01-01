Emojis for medical use?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic researchers found using emojis instead of "traditional emotional scales" were helpful in assessing patients' quality of life.

Using emojis over lengthy, "burdensome" questionaires could lead to more accurate reports by patients.

Researchers say more accurate data could then lead to "determining the best treatment options."

"Emojis are a near universal, popular form of communication, understandable by diverse populations, including those with low health literacy," Carrie Thompson, M.D., the study's lead author, said.

The study also tested wearable technology like the Apple Watch to monitor patients.

While more research is needed, the future of wearable of technology helping cancer patients is promising.

"We believe this technology has the potentional to imporve the way we care for patients," Dr. Thompson said. "In the future it may be possible to monitor patient symptoms and communicate with patients between appointments via wearable technology."