Emergency delivery turned miracle

One in 10 families has a child who lands in the newborn intensive care unit, according to the March of Dimes. The McCoy family never thought they'd be part of that statistic.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One in 10 families has a child who lands in the newborn intensive care unit, according to the March of Dimes.

The McCoy family never thought they'd be part of that statistic. Nicholas and Adele McCoy found out they were having their first child in 2015.

It was a whirlwind of excitement until McCoy started to have complications mid-term.

It was Christmas Eve when she felt something was off. Doctors discovered her blood pressure soared past normal levels. They told her she was going to deliver her baby early because her blood pressure wouldn't go down.

It was at this point that McCoy realized she was having her baby three months before her due date. She says an emergency C-section is not the scene she pictured with her first child. Now reflecting on that day, it still affects her.

“I guess it's just that how lucky we were that she made it,” said McCoy.

Their daughter Claire weighed only two pounds when she was delivered. Claire spent two months in the NICU at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. McCoy says the doctors and nurses calmed her nerves. She also says they saved her daughter's life.

Claire is now two-years-old!

“She's a girly girl, but she loves to play in the dirt. She loves anything shiny and sparkly and she's kind of bossy,” said McCoy.

All NICU families like the McCoys have a chance to visit the NICU staff again. That's because the hospital is celebrating 50 years of NICU miracles.

You're invited to join the big celebration on October 20. To order a shirt and find out more, click here.

