Emergency crews trying to locate a person whose kayak flipped over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews are trying to recover a body out of water in Vigo County.

That’s according to Chief Deputy John Moats.

Details are very few at this time.

Vigo County Dispatch told News 10 efforts are taking place in the 150 and Hollingsworth area in West Terre Haute.

Dispatch said crews were trying to locate a person whose kayak flipped over.

