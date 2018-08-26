Clear

Emergency crews trying to locate a person whose kayak flipped over

Details are very few at this time.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews are trying to recover a body out of water in Vigo County.

That’s according to Chief Deputy John Moats.

Vigo County Dispatch told News 10 efforts are taking place in the 150 and Hollingsworth area in West Terre Haute.

Dispatch said crews were trying to locate a person whose kayak flipped over.

News 10 has a crew on scene.

We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

