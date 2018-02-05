Emergency SOS feature on Apple devices could save lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Apple feature that will dial 911 for you could potentially save your life.

Scroll for more content...

You may have heard of the emergency SOS feature on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Many don't know what it means.

If you're in an emergency situation, all you have to do is hold down a button on your Apple watch or iPhone.

The emergency SOS will appear, and you can slide it over on your screen.

Then, it will immediately dial 911.

"That emergency SOS creates basically a 911 call that will ring in to dispatch," said Rob McMullen, Vigo County 911 director.

The feature can quietly call 911 in case you're in a bad situation.

College students like Knautica Holman say the feature is pretty important to have on campus.

"In case people having problems, in case you're not able to unlock your phone, or maybe it's not your phone. Maybe it's your friends phone, and maybe something happened to them, and you need their phone. You just press the buttons and it can work," said Holman, a student at Indiana State University.

Each phone and watch is different, but knowing how to use the safety feature can be helpful in case you need it.

Vigo County 911 says this is a helpful feature, but they can't always pick up your location.

"For safety just know your location, and be able to provide that information to dispatch if you call," said McMullen.

Another ISU student says he'll just be happy if the feature will help him in the future.

"One day, I'll be like, 'Yes iphone saved my life'," said Stone Clay, ISU student.

Vigo County 911 says do not try this at home unless it is a true emergency.

If you accidentally call 911, make sure to let them know it was an accident before hanging up.