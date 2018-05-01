Elevated fire risk for the Wabash Valley for the next few days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather in the Wabash Valley over the past few days have been dry and warm creating a greater fire risk.

Storm Team 10 is tracking a higher fire danger risk for tomorrow as well due to strong winds. Fire officials say to always be aware of your surroundings. Terre Haute Fire Department officials say they responded to several brush and mulch fires over the last several days. They say to keep an eye on flammable areas of your property over the next few days.

"Always have a can of water or a fire extinguisher around. If you smoke be careful where you discard your smoking materials. The mulch is being turned up now and people are putting out new mulch and some of that is going to get dry and so it's easy to catch

fire" Norm Loudermilk with the Terre Haute Fire Department says.

Fire officials say mulch around buildings and businesses over the next couple of days could be at risk due to deposited cigarettes are thrown outside doors and entryways.

