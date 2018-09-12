Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elementary students learn computer coding in Wabash valley schools

Students at Griffith elementary are learning computer coding in new computer science curriculum.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an ordinary day in Mrs. Roach's fifth-grade class. But what she's teaching may not be so ordinary.

Jo Roach says, "We have started to implement coding. Basically, it is all about computers. How they work. How they run."

Students work in a program. The interface is similar to that of a video game. Allowing students to enjoy the experience while learning.

Jo Roach explains, "There's a need for these kids to, these students to graduate as adults and be employable in this region."

Students begin to learn to code as early as kindergarten. As kids get their hands on devices earlier and earlier, superintendent Dan Roach says it's important to work with that skill.

Dan Roach says, "What we are attempting to do is put some skill set to what they are learning. And then it will give them a basis to take various other subjects and the computer skills that they may be able to apply basic engineering aspects to it as well."

Jo roach says students are adjusting to the new curriculum well.

Jo Roach explains, "I tell you, I have 29 students. You could have heard a pin drop. It was amazing. They were highly engaged."

Highly engaged in their studies. Jo Roach says the opportunity is giving students a better look at their future.

Jo Roach says, "It's important to expose our students to as many things as possible so they can find their passions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greene County man facing child molestation charges turns himself in

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations