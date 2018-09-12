Elementary students learn computer coding in Wabash valley schools

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an ordinary day in Mrs. Roach's fifth-grade class. But what she's teaching may not be so ordinary.

Jo Roach says, "We have started to implement coding. Basically, it is all about computers. How they work. How they run."

Students work in a program. The interface is similar to that of a video game. Allowing students to enjoy the experience while learning.

Jo Roach explains, "There's a need for these kids to, these students to graduate as adults and be employable in this region."

Students begin to learn to code as early as kindergarten. As kids get their hands on devices earlier and earlier, superintendent Dan Roach says it's important to work with that skill.

Dan Roach says, "What we are attempting to do is put some skill set to what they are learning. And then it will give them a basis to take various other subjects and the computer skills that they may be able to apply basic engineering aspects to it as well."

Jo roach says students are adjusting to the new curriculum well.

Jo Roach explains, "I tell you, I have 29 students. You could have heard a pin drop. It was amazing. They were highly engaged."

Highly engaged in their studies. Jo Roach says the opportunity is giving students a better look at their future.

Jo Roach says, "It's important to expose our students to as many things as possible so they can find their passions."