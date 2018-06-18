Electrical short thought to be cause of house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were kept busy with a house fire in Terre Haute Sunday morning.

It all started around 8 a.m. at a home at 2416 North 16th Street.

News 10 spoke with the homeowner. She says her husband was sleeping inside the home when the fire started.

She says her husband, 3 dogs, 3 cats, and 2 birds were all able to get out safely. However, officials say one dog did have to be rescued.

Roads in the area were blocked off as fire crews worked. They were opened back up shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says the cause of the fire is thought to be an electrical short.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt while putting out the fire.