El Nino, What Is It

You've probably heard the phrase "El Nino" used before, but do you know what it means?

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 7:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of people know the term "El Nino", but many don't fully know what it is.

To explain El Nino, first we have to talk about what's normal.

Around the equator, the trade winds move from east to west. This pushes warmer water toward places like Australia, and Indonesia, giving them warmer, wetter weather.

In an El Nino season, the trade winds slow down, and sometimes switch directions, pushing that warm water toward north and south america.

This in turn causes drier weather in the Western Pacific, and warmer, wetter weather in the Eastern Pacific.

Now, El Nino isn't easy to predict.

In 1997, the Americas experienced their strongest El Nino to date, making it a common term.

However, in 2015, the warmer waters migrated farther north, making it warmer and wetter off the western coast of the US.

So in an El Nino season, how are we affected here at home?

Usually, the south is wetter and cooler, while the north is warmer and drier.

So while you may associate the term "El Nino" with warmer conditions, you would be partially right, but only in half of the united states.

To go a step farther, La Nina is the exact opposite, where the ocean water is cooler than normal.

Currently, we're in a neutral year, which is when we are between the two.

