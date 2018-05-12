Clear

Eight ISU ROTC students make the move to military leaders

Eight ISU students ave new titles to go along with years of service.

Posted: May. 11, 2018 10:19 PM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eight ISU students ave new titles to go along with years of service.

On Friday, the Indiana State University ROTC held a joint commissioning ceremony.

Organizers say it's similar to a graduation.

Eight cadets made the transition from an officer to leaders in the armed forces.

Organizers of the event say it's a milestone moment for those cadets.

Each cadet took an oath of enlistment.

Members of the Army and Air Force took part in the ceremony.

