Eight ISU ROTC students make the move to military leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eight ISU students ave new titles to go along with years of service.

On Friday, the Indiana State University ROTC held a joint commissioning ceremony.

Organizers say it's similar to a graduation.

Eight cadets made the transition from an officer to leaders in the armed forces.

Organizers of the event say it's a milestone moment for those cadets.

Each cadet took an oath of enlistment.

Members of the Army and Air Force took part in the ceremony.