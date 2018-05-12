Eight ISU ROTC students make the move to military leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eight ISU students ave new titles to go along with years of service.
Scroll for more content...
On Friday, the Indiana State University ROTC held a joint commissioning ceremony.
Organizers say it's similar to a graduation.
Eight cadets made the transition from an officer to leaders in the armed forces.
Organizers of the event say it's a milestone moment for those cadets.
Organizers of the event say it's a milestone moment for those cadets.
Each cadet took an oath of enlistment.
Members of the Army and Air Force took part in the ceremony.