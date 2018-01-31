Efforts to establish state wide animal abuse registry fail but local attempts possible

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state legislators will not be voting on a measure to institute a state wide animal abuse registry but it is possible to create local registries without passing any laws or ordinances.

Terre Haute pet owners Vivian Hansen and Dustin Meny agree "it's unfair" bills aimed at protecting animals will not even get a hearing at the Indiana statehouse this session.

Hansen says, "I think it's something that action needs to be taken because it's a bigger problem than people would probably think."

Without movement at the state level, an Evansville, Indiana city councilwoman says she worked with local police, humane officers and the prosecutor's office to create a city-wide animal abuse registry without passing any ordinances. That registry went live last week.

Councilwoman Missy Mosby says, "These are actually convicted cases so they are public record. So since they are public record, you know, we can put them on our police department website just like just we do, you know, people that are wanted for different things."

Councilwoman Mosby says she wanted to create the registry in a way other communities could easily mirror.

Shelters can use the information to screen adopters and insure animals are not going home with convicted abusers.

It is also a resource for the public.

Mosby says, "You may have a neighbor that's not suppose to have animals, and you look over in their yard and they do, you can help be the eyes and the ears for the police department."

Hansen and Meny say they like the idea.

Meny says, "I think it's important that our local leaders get involved in something with that just to kind of let us know that they care about our issues regarding our animals."

Mosby says she has already been contacted by people in Kentucky to set up registries there and she is willing to help people in the Wabash Valley do the same.

If you are interested is creating a local registry and would like Councilwoman Mosby's help she can be reached at mmosby@evansville.in.gov.