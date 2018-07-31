Effingham school shooting suspect waives right for jury trial

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - A student accused of a shooting at an Illinois high school has waived his right to a jury trial.
A judge has set a hearing for September 14th.
It will be the juvenile court version of the trial.
The shooting happened at Mattoon High School in September of 2017.
Typically, students in juvenile cases are limited to trial by judge.
But a judge recently granted a motion that opened up the possibility for a jury trial.
Under the motion, the suspect could get a blended juvenile and adult sentence.
