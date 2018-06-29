Edgar County works to keep residents cool with cooling centers

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The excessive heat the Wabash Valley faces over the next couple of days has led one Illinois County to open cooling centers to help keep residents cool.

On Friday, Edgar County officials released the list of five different cooling centers.

• Kansas Christian Church

9am -5pm

110 N Franklin

Kansas, IL 61933

217-948-5131

• Brocton Community Center

8am -4pm

201 S Boyer

Brocton, IL 61917

217-385-2359

• Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home

24hrs

400 W. Washington

Chrisman, IL 61924

217-269-2396

• Human Resource Center

8:30am – 5pm

118 E. Court

Paris, Il 61944

217-465-4118

• Paris Senior Center

8:30am – 4pm

256 W Court St

Paris, IL 61944

217-465-8143