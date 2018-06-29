Edgar County works to keep residents cool with cooling centers

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The excessive heat the Wabash Valley faces over the next couple of days has led one Illinois County to open cooling centers to help keep residents cool.
On Friday, Edgar County officials released the list of five different cooling centers.
• Kansas Christian Church
9am -5pm
110 N Franklin
Kansas, IL 61933
217-948-5131
• Brocton Community Center
8am -4pm
201 S Boyer
Brocton, IL 61917
217-385-2359
• Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home
24hrs
400 W. Washington
Chrisman, IL 61924
217-269-2396
• Human Resource Center
8:30am – 5pm
118 E. Court
Paris, Il 61944
217-465-4118
• Paris Senior Center
8:30am – 4pm
256 W Court St
Paris, IL 61944
217-465-8143
