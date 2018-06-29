Clear

Edgar County works to keep residents cool with cooling centers

(File Photo)

The excessive heat the Wabash Valley faces over the next couple of days has led one Illinois County to open cooling centers to help keep residents cool.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The excessive heat the Wabash Valley faces over the next couple of days has led one Illinois County to open cooling centers to help keep residents cool.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, Edgar County officials released the list of five different cooling centers.

• Kansas Christian Church
9am -5pm
110 N Franklin
Kansas, IL 61933
217-948-5131

• Brocton Community Center
8am -4pm
201 S Boyer
Brocton, IL 61917
217-385-2359

• Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home
24hrs
400 W. Washington
Chrisman, IL 61924
217-269-2396

• Human Resource Center
8:30am – 5pm
118 E. Court
Paris, Il 61944
217-465-4118

• Paris Senior Center
8:30am – 4pm
256 W Court St
Paris, IL 61944
217-465-8143

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program