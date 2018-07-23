Edgar County Manhunt Ends

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A manhunt out of Edgar County, Illinois has come to an end.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Hornbrook has been taken into custody. Police records show Hornbrook was arrested in Vigo County before 3 a.m. Saturday. He had been on the run for several days.

Officials say Hornbrook was wanted for escape out of Howard County, Indiana. They say he was also wanted for receiving stolen property out of Edgar County, Illinois.

That's after officials say he and a female accomplice burglarized the Pleasant Hill Church.

Police tried to arrest Hornbrook and the female at the church. While the female was able to be taken into custody, Hornbrook escaped. He was able to avoid being caught until now.