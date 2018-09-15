Eddie Vedder's vinyl single to be released with Cubs tickets

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Vedder’s support of the Chicago Cubs remains strong.
The Pearl Jam frontman’s new 7-inch vinyl single will be given out to those who buy special tickets to the July 6 game between the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.
Pressed on blue and red vinyl, the record features Vedder’s 2007 Cubs song “All the Way.” The flip side features fan Steve Goodman’s 1984 tribute “Go Cubs, Go.”
The Cubs say a limited number of the tickets are available online . One record will be given out with the purchase of each special ticket purchased.
