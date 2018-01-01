Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Eastern Illinois University to restructure over 2 years

Eastern Illinois University's "Old Main" building. (WTHI Photo)

Eastern Illinois University officials have announced major structural changes that will take place over the next two years.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:37 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Eastern Illinois University officials have announced major structural changes that will take place over the next two years.

Scroll for more content...

The Journal Gazette & Times Courier reports the university is realigning programs and colleges based on work by the university's president's council and vitalization project workgroups.

Changes include creating a new College of Health and Human Services, as well as combining the College of Arts and Humanities with the College of Sciences to create the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell says the changes are needed to create a framework for the university to grow, create new programs and better support students. He says the shifts will help programs better align with the mission of each college.

EIU hasn't seen such restructuring in 25 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It