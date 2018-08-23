East side drainage project wraps up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major drainage project in Terre Haute has wrapped up.
It was the project at State Road 46 and New Margaret Drive on the city's east side.
This will allow for better drainage in the area and possibly more retail development.
The project came in at four percent over its project cost.
