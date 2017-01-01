East Springhill Drive road project to come in spring of 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new road project will be coming in the Spring of 2018.

Vigo County plans to widen East Springhill Drive from US 41 to 7th Street.

Two contractor's bids were submitted and voted on Friday morning.

The final project will cost over $800,000.

The plan is to create center turn lanes and ease traffic flow in the area.

"It will have better drainage and turn lanes for traffic. It'll ease the traffic in the afternoons and it will be safer," said Neil Costello, assistant county engineer.

The project should start at the beginning of April 2018.

It's set to be completed within 90 days.