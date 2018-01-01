Clear
Early voting begins for Indiana’s May 8 primary election

Early voting for Indiana’s May primary election is now underway statewide at county clerk’s offices and via mailed-in ballots.

Absentee voting began Tuesday for the May 8 primary that will determine which candidates’ names appear on Indiana’s ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters can cast absentee in-person ballots until noon on May 7 at their county clerk’s office, although some counties allow in-person absentee voting at multiple locations.

Voters can also vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot online at this link or from their county clerk’s office.

Hoosiers in November will elect one of Indiana’s two U.S. senators, all nine U.S. representatives, Indiana secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer, 25 seats in the Indiana Senate, all 100 Indiana House seats and numerous local offices.

