UPDATE: Early morning fire at Vigo County Community Corrections considered arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway into an early morning fire.
It happened at Vigo County Community Corrections in Terre Haute, located at 104 South First Street.
The fire was reported at 3:45 Wednesday morning.
We're told nothing was showing on the outside when firefighters arrived.
The fire chief told us the fire started in one of the offices on the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
At Midday we learned it is now being considered arson there were several offices set on fire on the second floor.
Several people had to be evacuated and those people are still at this hour out of the building!
We spoke with Norm Loudermilk an arson investigator and the Director of Community Corrections Bill Watson. Officials observed a male subject approach the building he had a black ski mask on wearing all black, he used a pry type tool to pry the door open.
Watson tells News 10 “The fire itself put a lot of people in danger. As i said, there was approx. 56 offenders, 54 in the building at the time. I had 3-4 staff here."
We're told there is surveillance video showing the suspect setting the fires.
We're working to get that video for you right now.
Tune in for News 10 -- First at Five for more on this developing story.
