Early morning crash ties up traffic in Terre Haute

UPDATE:



Terre Haute Police report Third Street was re-opened around 11:30 Sunday morning.

UPDATE:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Third Street is still closed down at this hour after an early morning crash.

The crash happened around 4:30 Sunday morning at South Third Street and Voorhees Street.

Officials say two vehicles were involved, with one of them hitting a bicycle. Witnesses say one car caught on fire, while another was completely flipped over.

A cause for the crash has yet to be released, and officials say Third street will remain closed for a while longer too.

Police say crash reconstruction teams are on-scene.

Officials say there are no deaths at this time, however there is serious injury.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute street was closed for a few hours for cleanup from a crash.

It all started around 4:30 Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of South Third Street and Voorhees Street.

Two vehicles were said to be involved. Witnesses say one car caught on fire, while another was completely flipped over.

News 10 is stilling looking for a cause of the crash.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but at least two people were put into ambulances.

This is a story we will continue to follow.