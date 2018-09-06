Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash in northwestern Vigo County has claimed the life of a Paris, Illinois woman.

It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning on U.S. 150 in Libertyville.

Police say the car left the roadway, overcorrected, and struck an embankment.

As they car returned to the roadway, it caught fire.

The driver is believed to be 28-years-old.

Because of the destructive nature of the fire, the identity of the victim is pending.

The preliminary cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.