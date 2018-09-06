VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash in northwestern Vigo County has claimed the life of a Paris, Illinois woman.
It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning on U.S. 150 in Libertyville.
Police say the car left the roadway, overcorrected, and struck an embankment.
As they car returned to the roadway, it caught fire.
The driver is believed to be 28-years-old.
Because of the destructive nature of the fire, the identity of the victim is pending.
The preliminary cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Related Content
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers
- Early voting numbers up in Vigo County
- No serious injuries after Wednesday morning crash in Vigo County
- UPDATE: Early morning fire at Vigo County Community Corrections considered arson
- Early voting in Vigo County will end Monday
- Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
- Domestic dispute turns into fatal stabbing
- Police credit airbags for saving lives in early morning crash
Scroll for more content...