Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

EIU sees a big increase in enrollment

Eastern Illinois University's "Old Main" building. (WTHI Photo)

Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.

Freshman enrollment is up 25 percent from last year.

Overall enrollment has increased about seven percent.

This school year, students represent 52 different countries.

That's a record for EIU.

University officials credit new approaches to admission and marketing efforts for the increases.

The plan involves addressing several higher education challenges, including the state's budget crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dispute leads to trooper getting bit by dog

Image

WATCH: Marshall Pool Time-lapse

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home