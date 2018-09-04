EIU sees a big increase in enrollment

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.
Freshman enrollment is up 25 percent from last year.
Overall enrollment has increased about seven percent.
This school year, students represent 52 different countries.
That's a record for EIU.
University officials credit new approaches to admission and marketing efforts for the increases.
The plan involves addressing several higher education challenges, including the state's budget crisis.
