Clear

Dylan Morgan's charges up to murder after a weekend shooting

Morgan now faces charges of murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Reoprt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a shooting that claimed the life of a Terre Haute man.

20-year-old Dylan Morgan appeared before Judge Roach on Thursday morning to face formal charges.

Police say he is responsible for killing 18-year-old Gage Eup at a home on Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.

Morgan now faces charges of murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Morgan remains behind bars on no bond.

LINK | ONE KILLED, TWO ARRESTED AFTER CLEVELAND AVENUE INCIDENT

A jury trial has been set for January 28th.

Police say Morgan originally reported that Eup shot himself.

Police say Morgan pointed the gun at Eup, and it went off.

LINK | TEEN CHARGED AFTER IDLE CREEK HOUSE PARTY TURNS DEADLY

Officials say drugs and alcohol were involved.

Sabrei Neace, another suspect in the case, is preliminarily charged with obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.

She will face a judge next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

Image

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Image

Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Image

Global Leadership Summit

Image

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

Image

New trial date set for Jason Morales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton