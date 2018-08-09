Dylan Morgan's charges up to murder after a weekend shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a shooting that claimed the life of a Terre Haute man.

20-year-old Dylan Morgan appeared before Judge Roach on Thursday morning to face formal charges.

Police say he is responsible for killing 18-year-old Gage Eup at a home on Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.

Morgan now faces charges of murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Morgan remains behind bars on no bond.

A jury trial has been set for January 28th.

Police say Morgan originally reported that Eup shot himself.

Police say Morgan pointed the gun at Eup, and it went off.

Officials say drugs and alcohol were involved.

Sabrei Neace, another suspect in the case, is preliminarily charged with obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.

She will face a judge next week.