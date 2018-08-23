Duke Energy set to lower electric rates by five percent, credits new tax law

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You might start noticing a difference in your electric bill.

That's if you are a Duke Energy customer.

Duke announced it would be cutting rates by more than five percent by the year 2020.

This means you'll be paying an average of $7.33 less for your electric bill.

The company worked with consumer groups to get the new rate.

Indiana Utility Regulators approved the agreement.

The decrease is possible through savings from a new federal tax law.

The exact amount o savings may vary between residential and business customers.