Clear

Duke Energy set to lower electric rates by five percent, credits new tax law

Duke announced it would be cutting rates by more than five percent by the year 2020.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You might start noticing a difference in your electric bill.

That's if you are a Duke Energy customer.

Duke announced it would be cutting rates by more than five percent by the year 2020.

This means you'll be paying an average of $7.33 less for your electric bill.

The company worked with consumer groups to get the new rate.

Indiana Utility Regulators approved the agreement.

The decrease is possible through savings from a new federal tax law.

The exact amount o savings may vary between residential and business customers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

Image

Speed and Agility Program set to help kids

Image

Duke Energy Bills going down

Image

Downtown facade grant in Brazil

Image

Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Image

New Goshen Fire Department renovations

Image

Suicide rates with first responders

Image

How long will this nice weather stick around

Image

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands