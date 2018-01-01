wx_icon Terre Haute 47°

Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney

A photo of the Generating Station chimney prior to it being imploded. (WTHI photo, Garrett Brown)

Duke Energy workers imploded a generating station chimney on Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you heard loud booms around 9 a.m. in Terre Haute Saturday morning, there's no reason to be alarmed!

Duke Energy imploded an old chimney of the Wabash River Generating Station.

Rick Burger with Duke Energy says this station has been a great Power House in their fleet. He wants to thank all the men and women who have worked there over the 60 plus years while it was in service.

Word of the implosion was kept under wraps for safety reasons. Officials say they didn't want to risk drawing a crowd to the area by informing residents in the area beforehand.

Thousands were left without power around the time of the implosion. Burger originally said the chimney implosion had nothing to with this outage. However, after further investigation, Site Manager Mike Wertz says mud was flung up by the chimney. He says it struck a relay control building. Wertz says power must be turned off to repair damage to this building. 

The Duke Energy power restoration map shows more than 3,600 customers without power on Terre Haute's north end. .

To take a look at the outage map, click here.

