Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage

INDIANA (WTHI) - Duke Energy reports Indiana customers have set an all-time winter peak record for energy usage this week.

Scroll for more content...

The unofficial winter peak record is now 7,281 megawatt-hours in the hour ending at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2 which beat the previous record set on Jan. 6, 2014, when customers used 7,214 megawatt-hours.

“Last week was bitterly cold in Indiana, and our team worked around-the-clock to make sure we were prepared to meet our customers’ energy needs,” said Nelson Peeler, senior vice president and chief transmission officer. “Extreme temperatures drive record usage since the majority of the energy we use as consumers is for heating or cooling our homes and businesses. Our system performed well during this time frame when we know our customers count on us most.”

Cold weather can cause energy usage to spike, and it is a good time for customers to use energy more efficiently to manage their bills and help ensure reliability of the electric grid. Tips for saving on your winter heating bill can be found by clicking here.