Duke Energy: Scheduled power outage for certain customers in North Terre Haute area

The scheduled outage will be for about 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 10:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 1:52 PM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy reports there is a planned power outages for more than 450 customers in northern Vigo County on Tuesday.

This will be in the North Terre Haute area and will impact about 478 customers near the Shrine Hill area. Duke Energy reports the planned outage is for maintenance.

Again, the outage should be for about 15 minutes and could happened between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

