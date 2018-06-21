Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids can forget what they learn at school during the summer months.

That's why the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in Vigo County youth.

Nearly $24 thousand will fund the Reading Wonders Summer Program in Vigo County elementary schools.

The program is one of 24 that has received a grant from Duke Energy.

Reading Wonders will run until the June 28 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.