Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids can forget what they learn at school during the summer months.
That's why the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in Vigo County youth.
Nearly $24 thousand will fund the Reading Wonders Summer Program in Vigo County elementary schools.
The program is one of 24 that has received a grant from Duke Energy.
Reading Wonders will run until the June 28 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
