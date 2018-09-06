Dugger under a boil order until Friday

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - The town of Dugger is under a boil order until Friday.
According to town officials, there was a water main break at Popular and Main Streets.
The boil order will be in effect until 6:00 on Friday evening.
