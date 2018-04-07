Dugger set to receive grant to improve drinking water infrastructure

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is awarding 21 rural communities in Indiana federal grant money.

Dugger, Indiana is just one of the communities that will receive grant money.

All to help make their town a better place to work and live.

The town of Dugger will receive $550,000 from the state of Indiana.

All to improve their drinking water infrastructure.

Bill Pirtle is the town council president, and he says grants like these help small towns.

"If you don't do these grants, you couldn't make it in these little towns," said Pirtle.

The project will replace existing water mains, which have been breaking and leaking for the past several years.

It will save money for those living and working in the area.

Anita Woodward owns Anita's Cuts and Styles in Dugger.

She says the town has needed the project for awhile.

"With having a business, that's really a plus because there's been times that we're in the middle of doing something and our water has to be shut off for say a pipeline is broke or anything can happen," said Woodward.

The town will also be installing new service connections and water meters for consumers in the area.

However, the council can't do the project alone.

They're looking towards the community to get ready for what's to come.

"We're hoping that they all work with us and work together and get things done, and so far so good," said Stinson.

There's no word yet on when the project will begin.

The council is continuing to work on getting a few more grants for various projects this year.