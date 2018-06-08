Dugger man found dead in private pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following news of what appears to be a drowning in Sullivan County.
It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening in Dugger.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man found in a private pond.
When emergency responders arrived, they found 69-year-old Michael Reynolds.
Emergency crews were not able to save Reynolds.
Witnesses told officials he had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish.
When he didn't return, they started searching for him.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
