Dugger man found dead in private pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following news of what appears to be a drowning in Sullivan County.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening in Dugger.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man found in a private pond.

When emergency responders arrived, they found 69-year-old Michael Reynolds.

Emergency crews were not able to save Reynolds.

Witnesses told officials he had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish.

When he didn't return, they started searching for him.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.