Clear

Dugger man found dead in private pond

We are following news of what appears to be a drowning in Sullivan County.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 9:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following news of what appears to be a drowning in Sullivan County.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening in Dugger.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man found in a private pond.

When emergency responders arrived, they found 69-year-old Michael Reynolds.

Emergency crews were not able to save Reynolds.

Witnesses told officials he had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish.

When he didn't return, they started searching for him.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It