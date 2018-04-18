Ducks for hunger, housing, and hope

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - So, will you be the one "lucky duck"? This July 4th is the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.

15,000 rubber ducks will be launched into the Wabash River for a race. The first one to the finish line gets $10,000 dollars.

News 10 spoke with Jennifer Buell, the Development Director of Catholic Charities of the Wabash Valley. She hopes the event brings the community together, helps some good causes, and shares a lot of fun.

Buell says, "Quite honestly I think when families go there and they see 15 thousand ducks being released into the Wabash River, the kids are just going to get excited!"

By adopting a duck you are helping great local organizations.

This includes Catholic Charities, Ryves Youth Center, Bethany House, and the Christmas Store.

Ducks are on sale now!

