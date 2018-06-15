Terre Haute teen accused of killing another teen in court for failed drug test

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing another teen went back to jail.
Nathan Derickson was back in court on Friday.
In the hearing, News 10 learned Derickson tested positive for THC in a routine test.
Derickson's attorney said the positive test is because he is prescribed CBD Oil.
The state argues that failing to report that medication is a direct violation of his agreement.
Police have accused Derickson of shooting and killing Garrett Sands at a house party.
LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE DETAILS ABOUT SHOOTING THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM GARRETT SANDS
After the shooting, the court ordered Derickson to home detention.
The judge wants to hear from experts before making a decision on Friday's development.
Another court date is set for the end of June.
On Friday afternoon, Derickson posted $25,000 bond and has been released.
