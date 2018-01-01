Clear

Drug Take Back Day is coming up, here is what you need to know

It's time to start cleaning out old or unwanted prescriptions from your cabinets.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to start cleaning out old or unwanted prescriptions from your cabinets.

Scroll for more content...

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 28th.

Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances and Services for Youth are teaming up for this year's Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

If you have any unused, expired medications, police and volunteers will collect them from you for safe disposal.

The three drop-off locations in Vigo County are the ISU Welcome Center, AMVETS Post 222 in West Terre Haute, and the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

No needles, vitamins, or liquids will be accepted.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It