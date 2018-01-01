Drug Take Back Day is coming up, here is what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to start cleaning out old or unwanted prescriptions from your cabinets.

Scroll for more content...

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 28th.

Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances and Services for Youth are teaming up for this year's Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

If you have any unused, expired medications, police and volunteers will collect them from you for safe disposal.

The three drop-off locations in Vigo County are the ISU Welcome Center, AMVETS Post 222 in West Terre Haute, and the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

No needles, vitamins, or liquids will be accepted.