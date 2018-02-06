Driving robots through coding at the library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is using robots to teach the public about coding.

On Monday, people learned how to drive robots through coding.

The robots the library used were "Sphero" robots that look like a ball.

Events like this are important to get people interested in technology jobs.

"We are specializing in Sphero Sprk robotics, and we are actually learning to code because coding is one of those things that many adults did not have it in school, but there's a great demand for them," Bonnie McNair, Tech Team Manager said.

The robotics event is one of several technology-related classes available at the library.