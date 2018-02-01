wx_icon Terre Haute 41°

Driver seriously injured in semi crash

The driver of a semi was seriously hurt when his truck rolled over on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 9:57 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 10:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The driver of a semi was seriously hurt when his truck rolled over on Wednesday.

It happened in Martin County just after 4:30 p.m.

Indiana State Police said the semi was traveling south on US 150.

As the semi went through the curves, the load shifted, causing the semi to roll onto its side.

The truck was carrying skids of bricks.

Police say those skids were not secured inside of the trailer.

The driver was Jeffrey Laine from Kentucky.

Police have not released any further information about his injuries.

