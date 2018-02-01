Driver seriously injured in semi crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The driver of a semi was seriously hurt when his truck rolled over on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

It happened in Martin County just after 4:30 p.m.

Indiana State Police said the semi was traveling south on US 150.

As the semi went through the curves, the load shifted, causing the semi to roll onto its side.

The truck was carrying skids of bricks.

Police say those skids were not secured inside of the trailer.

The driver was Jeffrey Laine from Kentucky.

Police have not released any further information about his injuries.