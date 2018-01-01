Driver nearly impaled after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was nearly impaled by a post after a crash in Sullivan County.

That is according to Indiana State Police.

It happened just before 2:00 Friday afternoon near 11422 North US 41 in Farmersburg.

Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Bolinger was driving northbound on 41 in his pickup truck.

They say he suddenly left the roadway and crashed into a business, J and L Services.

According to the release, 4x4, 10-feet-long wooden post went through the truck's grill, through the engine department, and entered the cab.

That's when they say the post barely hit Bolinger's lower leg as it went through the cab.

Bolinger was taken to Regional Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Officials believe a medical issue may have led to the crash.