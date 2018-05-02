Clear

Driver escapes car fire after crash

Sheriff's department says driver may face charges

Posted: May. 2, 2018 5:59 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 7:52 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man could face charges after a Tuesday evening crash.

The sheriff's department tells us it happened just after 6:30 Tuesday night at U.S. 36 and 3rd Street in Hillsdale.

A Camaro crashed into a wooded area, knocking down a power pole.

The pole fell onto the car.

A deputy found the car partially on fire.

The driver, Jon Bruce. 46, of Hillsdale, was able to get out of the burning car.

He only had minor injuries.

Police say Bruce was speeding and misjudged his turn.

We're told alcohol does appear to be a factor in this crash.

