Driver cited after Vincennes crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police cited a driver on Tuesday morning after a crash in Vincennes.
The accident happened at US Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road.
Indiana State Police told us a work truck failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
That is when a pick-up truck drove into the work truck.
Three people in the truck were hurt.
They were treated at a nearby hospital and expected to recover.
