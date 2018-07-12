Driver cited after Vincennes crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police cited a driver on Tuesday morning after a crash in Vincennes.

The accident happened at US Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road.

Indiana State Police told us a work truck failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

That is when a pick-up truck drove into the work truck.

Three people in the truck were hurt.

They were treated at a nearby hospital and expected to recover.