Driver cited after Vermillion County motorcycle crash results in serious injuries

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcyclist continues to recover after a serious Thursday evening crash in Vermillion County.

It happened at the intersection of State Road 234 and State Road 63.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that 67-year-old Thomas Ray of Lafayette had suffered from significant head trauma, damage to his arm, and road rash.

According to witnesses, Ray was heading northbound on 63 when Tammy Markham entered the intersection.

Ray's motorcycle hit the back of Markham's car, ejecting him from the bike.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Markham was cited for failure to yield to the right of way.