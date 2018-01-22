Driver cited after Terre Haute crash ends in law office

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-vehicle accident caused damage to a downtown law office.

It happened on Monday afternoon.

Police say the driver of a white van ran a red light crashing into a Dodge Charger.

That Charger was pushed over a fire hydrant and into the Anderson and Nichols Law Office at 3rd and Ohio.

Several citations were issued to the driver of the van, including not having a license or insurance, along with having an open container of alcohol.

No injuries were reported.