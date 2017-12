TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A blown tire may be to blame for a Wednesday afternoon crash in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

It happened near the quality Inn on 3rd Street.

New 10 talked to the man driving the SUV involved in the crash.

He says one of his tires blew.

That caused him to veer into an electric pole.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to check out the pole for any safety concerns.

The driver told us no one was hurt in the crash.