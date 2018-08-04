Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign starting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are cracking down on impaired drivers.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign starts this week.

Tips for safe driving Designate or be a sober driver

Use public transportation

Call a cab or ridesharing service

Download SaferRide app

Celebrate at home or somewhere you can stay until sober

Offer non-alcoholic beverages and lots of food if you're throwing a party

Never give alcohol to minors

Ask young drivers about their plans

Take the kids of someone who is about to drive and make other plans

The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership is joining 230 law enforcement across the state in the drive sober or get pulled over campaign.

Police say you can expect to see a heavier police presence along roads, more sobriety checkpoints, and saturation patrols.

"Obviously it's effective because we are dedicating a lot of resources and putting more officers on the road to enforce these laws." Indiana State Police Trooper, B.J. Patterson said.

The Vigo County sheriff says they have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. The campaign is all about preventing impaired driving crashes, injuries, and death.

According to data USA last year almost 20% of people who died in all car accidents in Vigo County were from drinking and driving, more than 30% in Clay County and Sullivan County had more than 40%.

"With all the resources that are available with all the rides, taxi cabs even there are some agencies that do officer free rides home," Patterson said. "There's absolutely no reason to get behind the wheel and be impaired."

A driving while intoxicated arrest could mean jail time and losing your license. The average cost of a DWI is around $10,000, that's including car towing and repairs, attorney fees, fines and court costs.

There are 42 states, Indiana and Illinois included that have laws that hold whoever served you the alcohol legally liable for damages. That's if you were to get into an accident and it's case by case basis.

Officers say they're giving drivers a heads up because it's all about stopping the accident before it happens.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign is going on through Labor Day.