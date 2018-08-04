Clear

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign starting

Police are cracking down on impaired drivers. Adding more officers on the roads and more sobriety checkpoints. Trying to keep you and your family safe.

Aug. 2, 2018
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are cracking down on impaired drivers.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign starts this week. 

Tips for safe driving 

  • Designate or be a sober driver
  • Use public transportation 
  • Call a cab or ridesharing service
  • Download SaferRide app
  • Celebrate at home or somewhere you can stay until sober
  • Offer non-alcoholic beverages and lots of food if you're throwing a party
  • Never give alcohol to minors
  • Ask young drivers about their plans
  • Take the kids of someone who is about to drive and make other plans

 

 

The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership is joining 230 law enforcement across the state in the drive sober or get pulled over campaign. 

Police say you can expect to see a heavier police presence along roads, more sobriety checkpoints, and saturation patrols. 

"Obviously it's effective because we are dedicating a lot of resources and putting more officers on the road to enforce these laws." Indiana State Police Trooper, B.J. Patterson said.

The Vigo County sheriff says they have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. The campaign is all about preventing impaired driving crashes, injuries, and death.

According to data USA last year almost 20% of people who died in all car accidents in Vigo County were from drinking and driving, more than 30% in Clay County and Sullivan County had more than 40%. 

"With all the resources that are available with all the rides, taxi cabs even there are some agencies that do officer free rides home," Patterson said. "There's absolutely no reason to get behind the wheel and be impaired." 

A driving while intoxicated arrest could mean jail time and losing your license. The average cost of a DWI is around $10,000, that's including car towing and repairs, attorney fees, fines and court costs. 

There are 42 states, Indiana and Illinois included that have laws that hold whoever served you the alcohol legally liable for damages. That's if you were to get into an accident and it's case by case basis. 

Officers say they're giving drivers a heads up because it's all about stopping the accident before it happens.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign is going on through Labor Day. 

