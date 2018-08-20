Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Red Liquors has launched a new app and it offers online ordering and delivery.
This is the first alcohol delivery and mobile ordering app in Indiana.
The app is free in the iPhone App Store and on Android devices.
It's available at 13 Big Red locations, including the 7th Street location in Terre Haute.
The service has a $20 minimum and there is a delivery fee of $4.99.
