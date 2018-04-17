Clear
Dr. Kohr: Three-month-old died after feeding tube removed and never replaced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A three-month-old died because his mother removed his feeding tube, and never replaced it.

That's the opinion if Dr. Roland Kohr.

Terre Haute Police arrested Tabetha Smith after hearing from Dr. Kohr.

Police say Smith took her three-month-old son to Regional Hospital when he was having trouble breathing.

The infant later died.

Police learned during the investigation that several medical professionals demanded she put the boy's feeding tube back into place.

That never happened.

The three-month-old died from severe dehydration.

Officials say he suffered from numerous ailments, which is why he required the feeding tube.

Smith made her initial appearance in court on Monday morning.

She will be back on Thursday to hear formal charges.

