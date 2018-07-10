Clear
Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Work is underway to ensure students are safe when they return to the classroom this Fall.

Jul. 9, 2018
Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway to ensure students are safe when they return to the classroom this Fall.

A grant will allow school corporations to hire officers and buy equipment. Vigo County is one of those districts.

Monday marked the first school board meeting for Dr. Robert Haworth as superintendent. He officially took over the job at the start of the month.

Dr. Haworth says one of his first meetings in the new role was over school safety procedures. He is working with former superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos on the topic until the new year.

Dr. Haworth says, "I think everyone knows, if safety is not our first priority then all of our other priorities are in jeopardy."

The school corporation is getting fifty thousand dollars to improve school safety. Three hundred and eighty-eight Hoosier schools are splitting more than fourteen million dollars from the Secured School Safety Grant Program. It is administered through the Indiana
Department of Homeland Security.

The money can be used to hire officers and buy safety equipment.

Dr. Haworth says, "This school corporation is probably five, ten years ahead of the rest of the nation in regards to it's commitment to officers in schools and so that grant will allow us to help train those officers."

Schools had to provide a fifty percent match to qualify for the grant.

Another state program to keep students safe was just announced.

Governor Eric Holcomb says, "The state will provide metal detector wands at no cost to every school that requests them."

Indiana State Police and Department of Administration is overseeing the new program. It will supply one handheld metal detector for every two hundred and fifty students.

Dr. Haworth says the district will pursue that program.

To see a complete list of grant winners click here.

