BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

Statements from VCSC officials about felony charges Tanoos faces

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - About an hour after News 10 broke the news that former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos was facing felony charges, the current superintendent, Dr. Rob Haworth faxed a statement to our newsroom.

The statement says:

"Today, Vigo County School Corporation was informed that the Marion County Prosecutor has filed charges against Dr. Daniel Tanoos. Dr. Tanoos has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the charges by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of School Trustees. The Vigo County School Corporation has, and will continue, to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

Tanoos has been placed on paid administrative leave from his current position as the Director of Safety and Security at the school corporation.

The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to keep your children safe.

We asked school board president Jackie Lower about the charges former superintendent Danny Tanoos faces.

"No statement from anyone on the board today? I'm sure not...anything on what this meeting is about? No. Is it gonna be brought up at all at the meeting after? You'll just have to wait and see," Lower said.

