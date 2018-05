TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, dozens of vehicles accompanied Officer Rob Pitts' coach to the Hulman Center for his visitation.

Once at the Hulman Center, Officer Pitts' casket, draped in the American Flag was removed from the coach.

He was carried through a tunnel of roughly 300 officers at full salute.

They were lining the walkway up to the Hulman Center.