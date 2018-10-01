Clear

Dozens of marchers protest insulin prices, ask for transparency from Eli Lilly

People suffering from Type 1 diabetes protested the skyrocketing prices of insulin on Sunday.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 2:10 PM
Posted By: WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – People suffering from Type 1 diabetes protested the skyrocketing prices of insulin on Sunday.

More than 100 people marched outside Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.

The demonstrators said they want drug manufacturers to be more transparent about how much they're charging and profiting off of insulin.

The group points to the increasing cost for patients, saying it’s prompted some to make tough decisions.

Nicole Smith-Holt's son couldn't afford his medication, and he died when he wasn't able to get the insulin he needed.

The drug was originally designed in the 1920’s to be accessible to all.

More than a quarter of people with Type 1 diabetes say they can’t afford the medication.

This is the second “insulin for all” protest in front of Eli Lilly. After the last one, the company created a diabetes helpline.

But advocates say the company has done nothing to lower prices or disclose the costs and profits from the drug.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Mason's Drive-In

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Reflections Memory Care Services

Image

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Image

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

Image

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

Image

Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

Image

Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Image

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Image

Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game